National Bankshares Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REAL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.94. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,710,544.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $291,565.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

