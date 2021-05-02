National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

