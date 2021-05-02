NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

NWG stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.17. The firm has a market cap of £22.36 billion and a PE ratio of -31.71. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

