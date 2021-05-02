NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

