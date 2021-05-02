Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €75.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Friday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.79.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

