NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,632.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

