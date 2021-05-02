Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Critical Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 7.22 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -16.64 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.89%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Summary

Nephros beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

