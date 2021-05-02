Nerva Price Down 21.8% This Week (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $1.26 million and $3,214.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00281145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00190835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.