Netrum Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Netrum has a total market cap of $85,274.73 and $7.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 197.6% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

