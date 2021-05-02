New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Up 42.3% in April

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 913,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Frontier Health by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Frontier Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares during the period.

NFH stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. New Frontier Health has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

