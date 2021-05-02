New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH opened at $137.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

