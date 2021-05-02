New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $110.22 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

