New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.75.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $8,366,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

