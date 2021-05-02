New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.