Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NEWA stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Newater Technology has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newater Technology Company Profile

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

