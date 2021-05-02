Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. 4,645,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

