Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

NWL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 4,645,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

