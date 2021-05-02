Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,645,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

