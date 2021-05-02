NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives GBX 96.67 Average PT from Analysts

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

LON:NRR opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.21.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.