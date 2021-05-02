NextCapital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $72,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 44,744.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 59,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

