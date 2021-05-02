NextCapital Advisers Inc. Purchases 559,543 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,543 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 15.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $650,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 276,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 116,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

