NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NIC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in NIC by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NIC stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.