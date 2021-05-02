Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $87,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

