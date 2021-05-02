Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and approximately $967,920.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,796.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.10 or 0.05139537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $980.68 or 0.01726649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00720251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00569176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00434281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,368,981,890 coins and its circulating supply is 7,707,481,890 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

