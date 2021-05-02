Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 545,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

