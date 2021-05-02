Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

