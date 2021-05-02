Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

