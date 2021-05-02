Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 39,075 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 238.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

