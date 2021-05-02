Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $98.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.