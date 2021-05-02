Node Runners Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $97.31 or 0.00172515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $2.27 million and $107,505.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

