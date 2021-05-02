Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.03 ($4.75).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

