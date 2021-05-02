Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

