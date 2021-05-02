Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $542.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.00 million and the lowest is $525.80 million. Nordson reported sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.41. 209,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

