Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share of $2.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.81. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

