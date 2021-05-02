Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Cut by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $279.24 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

