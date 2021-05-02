Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

