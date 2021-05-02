North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.88.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE NOA opened at C$16.57 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.