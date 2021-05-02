Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $409.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.89. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $356.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 62,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.