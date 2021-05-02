Northside Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.