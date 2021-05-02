Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 15,155 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,597,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $100.49.

