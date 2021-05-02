Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

