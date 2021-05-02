Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.05-2.75 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

