Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE JMM remained flat at $$7.33 on Friday. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

