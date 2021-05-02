Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 120,731 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.