Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NQP stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

