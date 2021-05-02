NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Cowen from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

