OCO Capital Partners L.P. Buys 52,003 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Athene accounts for 50.4% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.65% of Athene worth $62,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Athene stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

