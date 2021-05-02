Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

