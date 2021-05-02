Olin (NYSE:OLN) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

