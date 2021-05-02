Omni Price Hits $8.41 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Omni has a market cap of $4.73 million and $877,637.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00014479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.03 or 0.00470241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,202 coins and its circulating supply is 562,886 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

